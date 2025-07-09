Cincinnati Children's chaplain previously granted asylum detained by ICE, local organization says

CINCINNATI — The Muslim chaplain at Cincinnati Children's has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, local organizations announced Wednesday afternoon.

Imam Ayman Soliman was granted asylum status after he arrived in the U.S. from Egypt over a decade ago, the advocacy groups Ignite Peace and Young United Souls for Revolutionary Action said. His status was recently rescinded and advocates said he was taken during a check-in with ICE Wednesday morning.

Soliman is listed as a board member for both the Islamic Association of Cincinnati and the Initiative on Islam and Medicine. His biography for the Initiative on Islam and Medicine's website says he served as an imam in Egypt for 14 years before moving to the U.S.

Since arriving in America, he has served as a chaplain at Northwestern University and a chaplain in the prison system before becoming the imam and chaplain at Cincinnati Children's.

Federal court records obtained by WCPO 9 News show Soliman has filed multiple lawsuits against federal government officials and agencies, including the FBI's Threat Screening Center, formerly known as the Terrorist Screening Center. In his initial 2022 lawsuit, Soliman says he had a job offer rescinded because his background check came back with an FBI flag.

According to his lawsuit, Soliman was trying to confirm his status and learn why he appeared to be on a federal watchlist despite not having a criminal record.