Gov. DeWine 'concerned' about arrest of journalists during protest on Roebling Bridge

CINCINNATI — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he is checking with Northern Kentucky authorities after more than 13 people were arrested during protests on the Roebling Bridge Thursday, including two journalists.

"I don't know all the facts, but I'm always concerned if anybody in the news media is arrested, that certainly is a concern," said DeWine. "So, you know, we're certainly checking with the authorities down there. Again, this did not occur in Ohio — if it would have, obviously, you know we would have been on top of it."

Video shows the moment Cincinnati CityBeat reporter Madeline Fening was arrested. A second person arrested, Lucas Griffith, appears to also be a journalist with CityBeat, with multiple reports on the publication's website matching his name.

Watch the moment CityBeat reporter Madeline Fening is taken into police custody:

Watch the moment Covington officers arrest at least one journalist

WVXU journalist Nick Swartsell captured Fening's arrest on video. In the video, she can be seen standing apart from the protesters, filming as Covington police arrest one person. Another officer walks directly toward Fening, grabs her by the arm and pulls both her hands behind her back. She does not appear to resist the officer in any way.

Swartsell tries to tell the officers they're arresting a journalist.

"She's press," said Swartsell. "She's press. She's a reporter."

The officer shouts at Swartsell to get back.

"I'm also a reporter, we're allowed to document," said Swartsell.

During the interaction, Fening stands calmly with the officer who is holding her arms behind her back.

"We never want to see anybody in the news media who is arrested," DeWine said. "They're there to cover people protesting or they're there to cover whatever the event."

Covington police said the arrests were made because protesters were blocking traffic and refused to comply with officers' orders to disperse.

Watch the moment officers tried to stop WVXU from filming

Video taken by our partners at WVXU also shows Covington officers begin deploying less-than-lethal rounds in close contact with protesters before pushing them to the ground to handcuff them.

Watch the full video recorded by WVXU's Nick Swartsell below:

Video: Arrest of reporter, police appear to punch people, fire non-lethal rounds at close range

According to a press release from the Covington Police Department, officers responded to a protest on the Roebling Suspension Bridge at 8:15 p.m. that "obstructed traffic and created safety concerns."

Prior to the arrival of the Covington police officers, the protesters appeared to be marching, blocking one side of the bridge, preventing traffic from flowing in both directions.

“We respect everyone’s right to protest, but when demonstrations jeopardize public safety and violate the law, our officers must take appropriate action,” said Covington Police Department Chief Brian Valenti.

Charges against protesters include first-degree rioting — a felony.

The other charges include unlawful assembly, failure to disperse, obstructing a highway, obstructing emergency responders, criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, all of which are misdemeanor charges.

In court Friday morning, all of the protesters arrested were given a $2,500 cash bond.

I reached out to Kenton County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Sanders to ask whether he intends to pursue the charges against the protesters and the journalists arrested. He told me his office is in the very early stages of collecting evidence and reports related to the arrest.

"We do not pursue or decline charges based upon a defendant's place of employment," Sanders said in response to our question about any journalists arrested during the protest. "We will pursue charges against anyone who committed a crime that we can prove. If we do not believe a defendant committed a crime or that we lack sufficient proof, then we will proceed accordingly."

We have also reached out to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's office for comment on the protest arrests but have not heard back yet.