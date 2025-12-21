'I'm just beyond grateful' | Community rallies around beloved Skyline employee after loss of her husband

CINCINNATI — Part of what makes Skyline so beloved isn't just the love for the food. It's also because of those who serve it.

For three decades, Tammy Hammonds has been a constant presence for customers who walk through the door at the Skyline in Clifton.

"I love the job, I love the customers," Hammonds said.

She's met a lot of people over the years, including many University of Cincinnati students who've come and gone.

That includes Kyle Zimmerman, who graduated from UC in 2019.

"I think we were eating here two to three, four times a week," Zimmerman said.

UC community supports longtime Skyline employee after husband's death

Zimmerman said they quickly became friends with Hammonds during their time at UC.

He said part of why he and his roommate, Sam Burchell, went to Skyline was just to talk to Hammonds.

"She's like a motherly presence," Zimmerman said.

However, that motherly presence has been missing lately. That's because Hammonds's husband recently passed away.

She said it's brought her world to a halt.

"Her husband was the biggest part of her life, he drove her to and from work every day," Zimmerman said. "And I was like 'Sam, I don't know, we've got to do something."

Zimmerman lives in New York City now, but he knew he wanted to help.

That's when the idea was formed to start raising money for Hammonds.

Eventually, they decided to host a fundraiser for her at Skyline. It will take place Sunday, Dec. 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All of the donations raised will go directly to Hammonds.

"He's my angel," Hammonds said. "It's life-changing to know there's people who care when you're in such a dark time."

Hammonds said it's not the first time Zimmerman has helped her.

She said, when Zimmerman was in college, he sold T-shirts for his marketing class and raised $300. He brought that money straight to Hammonds.

"Kyle didn't know that it brought clothes and shoes for my autistic grandson that I had just gotten custody of," Hammonds said.

Zimmerman and Burchell said they've already raised $25,000 for Hammonds.

They said it's a testament to the love that so many people have for her.

"When you hear that somebody that's a part of this UC family and community that we love is going through a hard time, this is an incredible community that steps up and finds ways to rally around their own," Burchell said.

Zimmerman said everyone is invited to Sunday's fundraiser. He encourages you to come, even if you've never met Hammonds.

"She's shown up a bunch and it's kind of time we show up for her," Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said if you can't make it, you can also donate to this GoFundMe set up for Hammonds.

"I'm blessed," Hammonds said. "Any money aside, because I would never expect that, never. But just the love that they've shown me, I'm just beyond grateful. Beyond words."