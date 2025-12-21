Local nonprofit establishes fund to support Boone County Water Rescue

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — The Horizon Community Foundation created the Boone County Water Rescue Fund to support the organization’s mission and enhance its service capabilities.

The Boone County Water Rescue Team is a volunteer-based organization that serves Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties with water safety, rescue and recovery operations. The team’s members provide emergency response, assist in evidence and victim recovery, and promote water safety education across Northern Kentucky.

The fund will help finance the organization’s new riverfront complex, which includes a 62-foot by 144-foot rescue station to house all equipment, boats, dive gear, vehicles, training space, and a dock. The property will also include a public boat ramp and trailer parking for community use, provided through a separate project by Boone County.

In September, Boone County Water Rescue was awarded a Port Security Grant from FEMA to acquire and install a new dock to support this expansion project. The total grant request was $300,067, with FEMA providing $225,050 and Boone County contributing a 25% match of $75,017.

The project will proceed through several phases: dock installation, land preparation, building construction, and site improvements, with an expected completion by March 2027.

The Horizon Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that allows donors to support their preferred nonprofit or charitable effort by offering the option to make endowed or non-endowed gifts. According to its website, Horizon’s mission is to unite resources to improve the quality of life for all people in Northern Kentucky.