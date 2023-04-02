Pickleball complex with full-service restaurant, bar to open at Norwood's Factory 52

CINCINNATI — A massive pickleball complex with a full-service kitchen and bar is coming to Norwood.

Aces Pickleball and Kitchen is set to open at Norwood's newly developed Factory 52.

The facility features 11 pickleball courts for players of all skill levels. There will be open play daily, or you can reserve a court. Pickleball leagues will also be part of the facility.

If people want to improve their skills, Aces also offers both private and group lessons.

For those wanted to get the most out of Aces, the facility is offering multiple different membership levels, which vary in price. The memberships have discounted league or tournament fees, reduce the pay rate for peak hour court times, have discounts for merchandise and more depending on the type of membership.

Individuals that don't want to invest in a membership can still enjoy the facility, but they'll have to pay full court rental price.

According to Aces' social media, the pickleball courts have currently been open to private members only.

Outside of the pickleballing, the facility also has an on-site bar and restaurant. Whether you want to sit back and relax after playing some pickleball or merely sip on some drinks, Aces will be serving "sports bar favorites and a healthy mix of other delicious cuisine," according to its website. Weekly food and drink specials are also expected to happen at the bar and restaurant.

The building also features more than 30 hi-definition TVs to watch sporting events and more on while enjoying food or pickleball, according to Aces' social media.

Aces' website slates the restaurant's opening for "spring 2023," but it doesn't list an exact date.

Recently, Factory 52 — which spans 20 acres in the former US Playing Card factory and cost more than $100 million to renovate — opened its Hi-Wire Brewing taproom.

Otherwise, the development hosts hundreds of residential units, a dog park, retail spaces, a food hall and more. A Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams scoop shop is also set to open at the development at some point in 2023.

