Maple Street Biscuit Company to serve up Southern-style comfort food at new Florence location

FLORENCE, Ky. — A new breakfast and brunch spot is opening its doors in heart of Florence.

Opening to the public Monday, March 27, Maple Street Biscuit Company will be serving up Southern-style comfort food. The chain restaurant's newest addition is located along Houston Road.

The restaurant posted to social media to celebrate Monday's opening. The post says that the first 25 people in line will receive a $250 gift card, while others can get free t-shirts, mugs and stickers while supplies lasts. There will also be free iced cinnamon biscuits served all day.

Maple Street Biscuit Company's website describes the menu as "comford food, modern twist" with biscuit sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, waffles, omelets and more.

Ayssha Abner, the Florence location's community manager, told WCPO's content partner LINK nky that the restaurant's focus point is the community.

"We have everything made in house from scratch from our biscuits, our sauces, to our gravies," she said. "You name it, we all make it in house."

According to its website, one of Maple Street's biscuit sandwiches, The Squawking Goat, was featured on the Food Network. The sandwich features battered chicken strips, toasted goat cheese and "sweet-not-spicy" pepper jelly.

The menu also features kids meals, shareables, mimosas, signatures lattes and more.

The Florence location is the first Maple Street Biscuit Company in the Tri-State, and the second in Kentucky following a Lexington location that also opened March 2023. There is also one location in Ohio up in Columbus' Polaris mall.

"We have people who scout out locations and honestly, with the mall being right here and the Florence Y'alls water tower, we felt like this was the right location," Abner said. "We're happy to be part of the community."

The new location is also the restaurant's 58th location overall, which also has restaurants in Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and more.

Maple Street Biscuit Company began in 2012 in Jacksonville, before being sold to Cracker Barrel in 2019, according to LINK nky.

