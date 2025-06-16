PD: 1 dead, 3 hurt in Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in Middletown early Monday morning, according to the Middletown Police Department.

In a post to their Facebook page, Middletown PD said that officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Elliot Drive at approximately 2:44 a.m. Monday morning for reports of individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

At the scene, officers said they found a male and female victim with gunshot wounds. They said were also notified by local medical facilities that two additional victims had arrived and sought treatment for gunshot wounds from the same incident on Elliot Drive.

One of the individuals at the local medical facility succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Terry Ballinger at 513-425-7741 or by email at terryb@cityofmiddletown.org, or reach out to the Police Dispatch Center at 513-425-7700.