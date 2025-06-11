Cincinnati Burger Week returns with burger deals from more than 80 restaurants

Cincinnati Burger Week is returning to the Greater Cincinnati area, and the food special week is back and "more flavorful than ever," organizers said.

Taking place Monday, July 7 through Sunday, July 13, Cincinnati Burger Week will have $7 burger specials from more than 80 participating restaurants.

Some of the participating restaurants include Highgrain Brewing Co., The Standard, Nation, Ludlow Garage, Taste of Belgium, Cowboy Sally's and many, many more.

Burger Week is celebrating its 11th year, and the week-long event has grown from just offering food deals to shining a spotlight on local restaurants, allowing them to show off some of their best menu items.

Libby's Southern Comfort, which is located in Northern Kentucky, said Burger Week is always an exciting time.

"Burger Week always brings in new customers to Libby's," a representative for the restaurant said in a press release. "It is one of the highest weeks of sales for us every single year. We love celebrating the success with our hard-working staff."

Those dining at the various participating restaurants will also have the chance to win several different rewards, including $500 in participating restaurant gift cards, ground beef from Kentucky Cattlemen and a Blackstone Grill.

For Burger Week diners to be entered to win any of the prizes, they must check in at five or more locations on the Cincinnati Burger Week app.

Here is the full list of participating restaurants (subject to change):



20 Brix Wine Bar & Restaurant

Aces Courtside Bar + Grill

Agave & Rye

Alcove

Anderson Pub & Grill

Anderson Township Pub

Arnold's Bar & Grill

Bacalls Cafe

Bandito Food Park + Cantina

Barleycorn's

Bender's Pub Grub

Blind Squirrel

Blondie's Sports Bar & Grill

Blue Ash Chili

Bourbon's Craft Kitchen & Bar

Braxton Brewing Co.'s Barrel House

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen

Bristol's Burgers

Bru Burger Bar

Bucketheads

Burgernati

By Golly's Bar & Grill

Carnivore + Sons

Cartridge Brewing

Champions Grille

Copper Blue

Cowboy Sally's Authentic Texas BBQ

deSha's American Tavern

Dickmanm's Sports Barn & Brew

Drake's

Dunlap Cafe

El Barril

Fifty West Brewing Company

Four Mile Pig

Free Parking

Game On

Gilligan's on the Green

Gold Star

Hangover Easy

Hangry Omar's Slider Shack

Hawkers Alley

Highgrain Brewing

Holzman Meats

J Taps Sports Bar & Grill

Keystone's Mac Shack

Kona Grill

L'Burg

Lalo

Libby's Southern Comfort

Lori's American Grille

Louvino

Ludlow Garage

MacKenzie River Pizza Grill Pub

Maloney's Bar & Grill

MamaBear's Mac

Mezedes

Miamiville Trailyard

Milkman

Moerlein Lager House

Nation Kitchen & Bar

Nicholson's Fine Food & Whiskey

Oakley Pub & Grill

Overlook Kitchen & Bar

Pennyflower Bistro & Bar

Pensive Distilling Co.

Prime

Proud Hound Coffee

Redwine & Co

Roney's

Sammy's Craft Burgers & Beers

Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom OTR

Slatts Pub & Grill

Street City Urban Gourmet

Swensons

Taste of Belgium

The Filson

The Pub - Crestview Hills

The Pub - Rookwood

The Standard

The Tin Cup

The Works Pizza Co.

Third Eye Brewing

Tickle Pickle

Tom & Chee

Tweedy's

Voodoo Brewing West Chester

W Bar + Bistro

Wandering Monsters

Wings and Rings

Click here to see each participating restaurant's respective menu.