Cincinnati Burger Week returns with burger deals from more than 80 restaurants

Cincinnati Burger Week is returning to the Greater Cincinnati area, and the food special week is back and "more flavorful than ever," organizers said.
Taking place Monday, July 7 through Sunday, July 13, Cincinnati Burger Week will have $7 burger specials from more than 80 participating restaurants.
Some of the participating restaurants include Highgrain Brewing Co., The Standard, Nation, Ludlow Garage, Taste of Belgium, Cowboy Sally's and many, many more.
Burger Week is celebrating its 11th year, and the week-long event has grown from just offering food deals to shining a spotlight on local restaurants, allowing them to show off some of their best menu items.
Libby's Southern Comfort, which is located in Northern Kentucky, said Burger Week is always an exciting time.
"Burger Week always brings in new customers to Libby's," a representative for the restaurant said in a press release. "It is one of the highest weeks of sales for us every single year. We love celebrating the success with our hard-working staff."
Those dining at the various participating restaurants will also have the chance to win several different rewards, including $500 in participating restaurant gift cards, ground beef from Kentucky Cattlemen and a Blackstone Grill.
For Burger Week diners to be entered to win any of the prizes, they must check in at five or more locations on the Cincinnati Burger Week app.
Here is the full list of participating restaurants (subject to change):
- 20 Brix Wine Bar & Restaurant
- Aces Courtside Bar + Grill
- Agave & Rye
- Alcove
- Anderson Pub & Grill
- Anderson Township Pub
- Arnold's Bar & Grill
- Bacalls Cafe
- Bandito Food Park + Cantina
- Barleycorn's
- Bender's Pub Grub
- Blind Squirrel
- Blondie's Sports Bar & Grill
- Blue Ash Chili
- Bourbon's Craft Kitchen & Bar
- Braxton Brewing Co.'s Barrel House
- BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
- Bristol's Burgers
- Bru Burger Bar
- Bucketheads
- Burgernati
- By Golly's Bar & Grill
- Carnivore + Sons
- Cartridge Brewing
- Champions Grille
- Copper Blue
- Cowboy Sally's Authentic Texas BBQ
- deSha's American Tavern
- Dickmanm's Sports Barn & Brew
- Drake's
- Dunlap Cafe
- El Barril
- Fifty West Brewing Company
- Four Mile Pig
- Free Parking
- Game On
- Gilligan's on the Green
- Gold Star
- Hangover Easy
- Hangry Omar's Slider Shack
- Hawkers Alley
- Highgrain Brewing
- Holzman Meats
- J Taps Sports Bar & Grill
- Keystone's Mac Shack
- Kona Grill
- L'Burg
- Lalo
- Libby's Southern Comfort
- Lori's American Grille
- Louvino
- Ludlow Garage
- MacKenzie River Pizza Grill Pub
- Maloney's Bar & Grill
- MamaBear's Mac
- Mezedes
- Miamiville Trailyard
- Milkman
- Moerlein Lager House
- Nation Kitchen & Bar
- Nicholson's Fine Food & Whiskey
- Oakley Pub & Grill
- Overlook Kitchen & Bar
- Pennyflower Bistro & Bar
- Pensive Distilling Co.
- Prime
- Proud Hound Coffee
- Redwine & Co
- Roney's
- Sammy's Craft Burgers & Beers
- Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom OTR
- Slatts Pub & Grill
- Street City Urban Gourmet
- Swensons
- Taste of Belgium
- The Filson
- The Pub - Crestview Hills
- The Pub - Rookwood
- The Standard
- The Tin Cup
- The Works Pizza Co.
- Third Eye Brewing
- Tickle Pickle
- Tom & Chee
- Tweedy's
- Voodoo Brewing West Chester
- W Bar + Bistro
- Wandering Monsters
- Wings and Rings
Click here to see each participating restaurant's respective menu.