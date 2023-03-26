North Carolina-based Hi-Wire Brewing to open taproom in Norwood's Factory 52 development

NORWOOD, Ohio — Just in time for spring and warm weather, a new brewery is coming to Norwood.

Hi-Wire Brewing, which is based out of Asheville, North Carolina, will be opening a taproom at the redeveloped Factory 52, which spans 20 acres and is the former site of the US Playing Card factory in Norwood. The development cost more than $100 million and hosts hundreds of residential units, a dog park, retail spaces, a food hall, pickleball complex and more.

The brewery taproom's exact April 2023 opening date is unknown, but Hi-Wire announced via social media that the countdown for it is on.

Hi-Wire is known for its array of lagers and ales, including its Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA and the Pink Lemonade Session Sour Ale.

Hi-Wire's taproom in Factory 52 will be the brewery's first Ohio location, but its beers have been distributed and sold at bars and restaurants in the Buckeye State. The brewery was founded in 2013 and has multiple taprooms in North Carolina and in Knoxville, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky.

Chris Frosaker, co-owner of Hi-Wire, said Factory 52 was a great fit for the brewery.

"We have had a lot of success in other markets when we purposefully partner with developers that are already committed to reuse," Frosaker said.

Nick Lingenfelter, vice president of PLK Communities, said that Hi-Wire's clear appreciation for sustainability and urban renewal, innovative thinking and willingness to try new things also made it an easy choice to fulfill a space at the development.

"We know that working with a top-tier brewery who could compete with the best of our region would be critical to revitalizing the former US Playing Card Facility into a first-class destination," Lingenfelter said.

Other than the brewery, it was announced in June 2022 that a Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams scoop shop would be opening at Factory 52 some time in 2023, as well. According to Factory 52's websites, there's also a Fulton Yards Coffeehouse and Spirits that's set to open at the development.

