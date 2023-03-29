Cincinnati chef, 2 restaurants recognized as 2023 James Beard Award finalists

CINCINNATI — Three Cincinnati restaurants are getting national recognition in what some could call the Oscars of the food world.

Mita's, Nolia and Cafe Mochiko's Elaine Uykimpang Bentz were named finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards.

Downtown Cincinnati's Mita's is listed among the five restaurants vying for the nationwide Outstanding Restaurant award. The Jose Salazar-led Mita's serves a variety of Latin American cuisine, tapas and more.

The James Beard Foundation describes the category as restaurants that demonstrate "consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community."

Nolia, which is tucked away on Clay Street in Over-the-Rhine, made the list of 10 finalists for Best New Restaurant in the U.S. The restaurant serves up cuisine "inspired by the Ninth Ward," according to its website.

Chef Bentz of Cafe Mochiko is also getting recognition as a finalist in the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker category. Bentz is one of two chefs at Cafe Mochiko, which is an Asian American cafe in East Walnut Hills.

Cafe Mochiko was previously recognized as one of Bon Appetit's Top 50 new restaurants of 2022.

Three more chefs from the Cincinnati area were recognized as semifinalists for the James Beard awards but didn't make the finalists cut.

Winners for the James Beard Awards will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5 in Chicago.

