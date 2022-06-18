Jeni's Ice Cream to open first Tri-State location in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Columbus-based Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is coming to the Tri-State.

PLK Communities announced the ice cream company will have a shop at Factory 52, a 20-acre redevelopment on the former site of the United States Playing Card Company in Norwood.

"Jeni’s is a great addition to the family of curated destinations we are working to build at Factory 52," Nick Lingenfelter, vice president of development at PLK Communities, said in a release. "It was important that we find a great fit for both this community and for the first-ever Jeni’s location in greater Cincinnati."

Started by Jeni Britton in 2002, Jeni's has grown to more than 65 "scoop shops" nationwide. Jeni's Ice Cream is available in pints at Kroger, Jungle Jim's and other stores.

"To say I’m excited about opening our first scoop shop in Cincinnati would be an understatement," Britton said in a release. "This has been a long time coming. And the historic Factory 52 couldn’t be more perfect. We’re excited to join such a wonderful, growing community."

PLK Communities has previously announced a pickleball complex, brewery and residential units will be at the site loaded with history and iconic architecture.

The Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams scoop shop at Factory 52 will open to the public in early 2023.

