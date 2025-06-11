Over-the-Rhine's Northern Row Distillery to release its first-ever bourbon

Northern Row Brewery & Distillery is known for its beers, gins, vodkas and brandys — but now the Over-the-Rhine distillery is delving into the whiskey world.

Northern Row, which is located at 111 W McMicken Avenue, is set to release its first-ever bourbon whiskey on Saturday, June 14 — AKA National Bourbon Day — through its new Northern Liberties Whiskey Co.

Northern Liberties will be dropping a six-year-old, bottled-in-bond bourbon, Northern Row announced on social media. The bourbon, which is 100 proof, was mashed and distilled by Northern Row and aged in the distillery's historic stone cellars.

The bourbon will be available exclusively at Northern Row's taproom. In terms of bottles for sale, Northern Row said only a few hundred bottles are on hand, meaning they'll go quickly.

On Saturday, Josh Quattlebaum, the head distiller behind Northern Liberties Bourbon, will also be at the taproom from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., signing bottles of the bourbon and sharing stories about its creation.

Northern Row first began distilling and aging its own craft gins, rums, vodkas and more in 2017.

In the past, Northern Row collaborated with well-known Cincinnati mixologist Molly Wellman on its Cincinnati Gin, which is infused with botanicals from the Krohn Conservatory.

The Cincinnati Gin, as well as Northern Row's Barrel Aged Gin, London Dry Gin, Pepper Flavored Vodka and Barrel Aged Peach Brandy, have all previously won awards at the World Spirits Competition.

Northern Row has also brewed more than two dozen different beers, including its seasonal "Supporter" Blood Orange Kolsch made in collaboration with the FC Cincinnati Pride Supporter group.