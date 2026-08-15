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16-year-old dies after falling off of moving car in Trenton

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TRENTON, Ohio — A 16-year-old is dead after reportedly falling off the top of a moving car in Trenton Friday night, according to the Trenton Police Department.

Trenton police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Dartmouth Street and Brampton Place at 10:31 p.m. for reports of a teenager who was riding on top of a car and had fallen off.

CareFlight responded to the scene and transported the teenager to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Butler County START — Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team — will assist in the investigation.

Police said drugs and alcohol are not contributing factors in the investigation.

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