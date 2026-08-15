CPD: Police shoot suspect after abduction leads to pursuit in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was shot by police following an abduction in Green Township Saturday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 4 p.m., police responded to Boudinot Avenue for reports of an abduction, police said.

When crews arrived on scene, they located the suspect vehicle, which proceeded to flee the scene, leading officers to pursue the suspect.

Police said the pursuit ended on Werk Road, at which time officers fired rounds, striking the suspect.

Both the suspect and victim were transported to area hospitals.

No officers were harmed as a result of the pursuit or subsequent shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.