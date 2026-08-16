Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
8  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

CFD: 4 dead, 1 hospitalized after car crashes into Mill Creek

HCPA
WCPO
HCPA
Posted

CINCINNATI — Four people are dead and one has been hospitalized after a car crashed into Mill Creek Saturday evening, according to Sgt. Anthony Mitchell of the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 5:50 p.m., police received reports of a car that crashed into Mill Creek near Queen City Avenue.

One person was transported from the crash to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Four people were declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Wild On The Water

More local news:
CPD: Police shoot suspect after abduction leads to pursuit in Green Township 16-year-old dies after falling off of moving car in Trenton One dead, three injured in Hanover Twp. crash

Get MORE in your morning! Weekdays starting at 4:30AM.