CFD: 4 dead, 1 hospitalized after car crashes into Mill Creek

CINCINNATI — Four people are dead and one has been hospitalized after a car crashed into Mill Creek Saturday evening, according to Sgt. Anthony Mitchell of the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 5:50 p.m., police received reports of a car that crashed into Mill Creek near Queen City Avenue.

One person was transported from the crash to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Four people were declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.