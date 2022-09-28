PD: Woman charged with death of man she allegedly stabbed; Man ran into nearby home and was shot by homeowner

CINCINNATI — A woman will appear in court Wednesday morning on a murder charge after she allegedly stabbed a man, who then ran into a nearby home in Lincoln Heights and was shot and killed by the homeowner.

According to court documents, on September 19, Ebony Stenson stabbed Henri Jennings' neck with a box cutter during an argument the two were having in a car. When Jennings fled the vehicle, Stenson allegedly tried to run him over.

Jennings was able to escape and ran into a nearby home in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue.

According to investigators, the homeowner was watching TV when Jennings came in.

Officials said the homeowner dialed 911 as the incident was unfolding, saying, "We heard someone yelling for help. He came in our house."

Law enforcement officials said the homeowner feared for his life and shot Jennings three times. He crawled out of the house and died on the front steps.

The homeowner who shot and killed Jennings will not face charges, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting, officials said, is a case where Ohio’s Stand Your Ground Law can be applied.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

