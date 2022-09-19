After teen killed in OTR, city leaders want people to step up to help solve gun violence epidemic

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in Over-the-Rhine.

Shawn Lewis, 15, was killed near the intersection of Orchard and Main Street, just blocks away from where nine people were shot over a month ago.

“It’s very concerning that this is taking place in the same general location as not too long in the past, so we have to have all hands on deck approach to making sure people feel safe and comfortable patronizing and living in the Main Street area,” council member Meeka Owens said.

Randall Wilson has lived in OTR on and off for decades.

“I think what Over-the-Rhine’s is seeing, as much as it has changed the more it stays the same,” Wilson said. “Cincinnati really needs to make up its mind who and what it really wants to be.”

Wilson was walking from an art gallery when he came across the scene. He said the issue is not Main Street and feels like more policing will intimidate residents.

“I think you need young people to talk to young people, that's what it is — I’ve never seen that. I’ve never seen anyone 30 and younger looking like the demographic they’re trying to reach that would make the difference,” he said

According to Cincy Insights, 30 people under the age of 18 have been shot this year in Cincinnati. Three of the shootings were fatal.

“This is one of those issues that is not just the city’s responsibility, this is everyone’s responsibility, so as we look at a multi-layer approach on how we solve and address gun violence everyone has to be on board,” Owens said.

Council member Liz Keating would like to see more state officials get on board with investing in anti-gun violence programs.

“We need help from all levels of government. We spent the weekend watching a ton of ads from candidates that are on the ballot in November arguing whether or not they’re going to a rally or a football game. These are not things everyday people are concerned about,” Keating said. "We are just trying to keep our kids alive, please help us. At the state level, they're taking six months off to campaign. We need you to help us, we need to get the money and the funds, and support for these anti-gun violence programs to give even a single one of our kids a fighting chance to have a safe neighborhood to live and a future of success."

Keating said the city needs more support to address the issue.

“It’s awful. We have so many guns in this city and we’re constantly chasing. The city’s budget is only so big and the first dollars are going toward public safety and roads. We have such a small amount at the end to do all this anti-gun violence work,” Keating said.

Owens said the city needs to continue to invest in programs like PIVOT and the Whitney Strong Organization. She added they also need to explore ways the city can create safe spaces for young people while providing them with mental health support and career advancement opportunities.

Owens said the city council is planning on having more community discussions about safety.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of community conversations that’s going to be happening particularly as a result of this recent incident on Main Street,” she said.

“You can’t stop it until you stop the exploitation and unemployment, being disenfranchised and the brokenness that is in the urban Black sphere. For so long this demographic has been ignored and until they act out that’s when you want to bring attention to it,” Wilson said.

Wilson said it is extremely sad to hear a teenager lost his life this weekend and hopes to see some positive changes in the area to improve safety.