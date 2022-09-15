Police search for 'armed and dangerous' 15-year-old suspect in Wilmington double shooting

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Wilmington police are searching for a 15-year-old in connection to a double shooting that injured two juveniles Monday night.

Police said Klaylon "KK" Williams is a suspect in a shooting at the Wilmington Green Apartments. Officers were dispatched to S. South Street near Randolph Street at around 10:30 p.m. Monday for the report of a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found three juveniles in a car — two of whom had been shot.

One juvenile was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital while another was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital.

Officers said Williams is considered armed and dangerous. Police do not know where he is.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 937-382-8477.

WCPO is using Klaylon Williams' photo and name because he is a wanted suspect who is considered armed and dangerous. WCPO does not typically name juvenile offenders unless they are charged as adults or wanted by law enforcement.

