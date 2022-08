CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say District 3 units are on scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road in Villages of Roll Hill. The shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the victim suffered critical injuries after being shot multiple times and was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

It is unknown if there are any suspects at this time.

