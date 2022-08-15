Driver bypasses barricades, crashes into the front doors of a Westwood Walmart

CINCINNATI — A car drove through the front doors of the Walmart on Ferguson Road in Westwood late Sunday night, Cincinnati police said.

No customers were inside the store at the time of the incident, but employees were there working. Police said one employee was injured but did not need medical attention. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Here’s a look at the damage to the front door of this Walmart in Westwood.



The driver drove past these barricades and through the front door. Pallets of water now block the entrance. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/O2JuZkedpz — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) August 15, 2022

Police said the car drove past the barricades in the front and through the front door. The driver hit a pallet of water inside the store, stopping the car.

If it wasn’t for that pallet of water, the situation could have been worse because the driver could have driven all the way to the back of the store, according to CPD.

Police suspect either drugs or alcohol were involved, and when they arrived at the incident, the driver had his foot planted on the gas.

The store is open today, and the damaged front entrance will be blocked off.

RELATED

Man found dead outside apartment complex in East Price Hill

OSHP: 3 dead after two-vehicle head-on collision in Clermont County

Shots fired in Avondale leaves teen with a gunshot wound