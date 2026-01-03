Police: 3 shot in Winton Hills, CPD searching for suspect

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect after three people were shot in Winton Hills Friday evening, according to police.

Police on scene told us officers responded to reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Kings Run Drive.

When officers arrived, police said they found two people with gunshot wounds.

One person was shot in the head and is considered to have life-threatening injuries, according to police, and remains in serious condition at the hospital.

Police said the other person was shot in the arm, which is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

A third person showed up at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the arm, police on scene told us.

Police said they are still searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department.