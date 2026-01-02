Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Court docs: Cincinnati man facing felony assault charges after allegedly attacking woman with hammer

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is facing felony assault charges after allegedly attacking a woman with a hammer in the West End, according to court documents.

Court documents say the incident happened in the 800 block of Wade Walk on New Year's Day, and that 39-year-old Anthony Jackson did "knowingly cause serious harm" to the woman.

In court Friday, Jackson pleaded not guilty. His defense told the judge the woman arrived at Jackson's home carrying a gun while another woman was present.

Police said the woman remains in the hospital in a neck brace and has serious injuries, including puncture wounds.

Police requested a no-firearms order and brought up Jackson's prior criminal history as a concern.

A judge set Jackson's bond at $500,000.

