New data: Cincinnati police, OSHP partnership results in felony arrests, warrants in 2025

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Public Safety has released new data on the results of violent crime reduction operations, including that of a months-long partnership between Cincinnati police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The partnership was announced on June 31 by Gov. Mike DeWine. The state assistance in Cincinnati followed a reported increase in violent crime over the summer — including a "violent attack" downtown that went viral on social media in July.

The partnership led to 36 felony arrests, according to ODPS data, along with 13 felony warrants, 17 recovered guns and nine recovered stolen cars in 2025.

WATCH: Here's a look at some of the arrests made through the CPD, OSHP partnership in 2025

"The progress Ohio has seen this year is a direct reflection of the dedication of our law enforcement professionals and the effective use of state resources," Gov. DeWine wrote in a statement. “By strategically focusing on high-crime areas and repeat violent offenders, we are systematically ending the cycles of violence that threaten our communities.”

The state assistance included the following:



Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) assistance with traffic enforcement on local interstates;

OSHP aerial support for Cincinnati police investigations;

Liquor permit compliance, inspection and enforcement help from the Ohio Investigative Unit and;

Continued sharing of evidence and intelligence with the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center.

In September, the partnership expanded to include federal law enforcement. Those plans also allowed for state troopers and members of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Corrections to work alongside police in joint operations, which included assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office as well.

In a statement, a sheriff's office spokesperson wrote that partnerships like these can be a "force multiplier."

"These true partnerships, that are data-informed and more aligned on the backend, and not just responsive," the spokesperson said. "Are what can really lead to progress in crime reduction, and what we will continue to work on moving forward as an agency."

Across the state, the violent crime reduction operations resulted in 473 felony arrests, 84 felony warrants, 175 recovered firearms and 43 recovered stolen cars in 2025, according to the data.