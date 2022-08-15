Watch Now
50-year-old stabbed to death outside apartment complex in East Price Hill

A man was found dead outside an apartment complex late Sunday night in East Price Hill. At this time, CPD has made zero arrests and hasn't named any suspects.
Posted at 7:07 AM, Aug 15, 2022
CINCINNATI — A 50-year-old man was found stabbed to death outside an apartment complex in East Price Hill late Sunday night, Cincinnati police said.

Around 11:10 p.m., CPD was dispatched to the 900 block of Grand Avenue in the Incline District for reports of a man down.

CPD said they found Ronnie Kemp dead due to a stab wound.

Police have arrested and charged Sarah Jackson, 60, with the murder of Kemp.

They have not said what her motive was or what led up to the stabbing.

CPD's Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. If you have any information about the incident, you can contact the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

