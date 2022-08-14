Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont CountyTate Township

Actions

3 involved in two-vehicle head-on collision in Clermont County

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
WCPO_Ohio_state_highway_patrol_generic.jpg
Posted at 11:17 AM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 11:37:21-04

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three people were involved in a Sunday morning head-on collision in Clermont County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP was called at 8:52 a.m. for a reported two-vehicle crash at State Route 125 and South Bantam Road in Tate Township.

The crash involved a Toyota and Honda, and three people were occupying the vehicles, according to OSHP.

OSHP could not specify the extent of anyone's injuries from the crash.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

RELATED
1 dead, 3 in serious condition after early morning downtown crash involving Slingshot
1 dead after crash in Middletown involving two motorcycles
Gunman opens fire into Hamilton home, family believes son was targeted

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO Local News and Headlines

More local news:
Evanston back-to-school event plans to help hundreds 1 dead, 3 in serious condition after crash involving Slingshot Gunman opens fire into Hamilton home, family believes son was targeted

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.