3 involved in two-vehicle head-on collision in Clermont County

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three people were involved in a Sunday morning head-on collision in Clermont County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
OSHP was called at 8:52 a.m. for a reported two-vehicle crash at State Route 125 and South Bantam Road in Tate Township.
The crash involved a Toyota and Honda, and three people were occupying the vehicles, according to OSHP.
OSHP could not specify the extent of anyone's injuries from the crash.
This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.
