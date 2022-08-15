Shots fired in Avondale leaves teen with a gunshot wound

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Blair Avenue.
Police say multiple shots were fired which left one person, a teenager, with a gunshot wound to the foot.
The victim was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Cincinnati police district 4 is investigating the shooting. It is unknown at this time if they have any suspects.
Earlier today, around 4 p.m., a shooting in West End also left a teenager with a gunshot wound to the foot.
Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:
WCPO 9 News at 11PM