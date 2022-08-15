Shots fired in Avondale leaves teen with a gunshot wound

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Blair Avenue.

Police say multiple shots were fired which left one person, a teenager, with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Cincinnati police district 4 is investigating the shooting. It is unknown at this time if they have any suspects.

Earlier today, around 4 p.m., a shooting in West End also left a teenager with a gunshot wound to the foot.