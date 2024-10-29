Street to be renamed in honor of 11-year-old boy killed in West End mass shooting

CINCINNATI — Sunday marks one year since someone shot and killed 11-year-old Domonic Davis.

Davis died in a drive-by shooting Nov. 3, 2023, that also wounded five other people, including four kids. In the near year since the shooting, police have made no arrests.

This week, Cincinnati City Council is set to rename a section of Linn Street, near Betton Street in the West End, "Honorary Domonic Davis Way."

"Domonic was killed, other children were shot, they've been traumatized," said Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney. "A lot of them still need grief counseling, I mean, it's been really tough, it's been a real tough year for them."

RELATED | Funeral for 11-year-old killed in West End mass shooting at Roselawn church

For Kearney, renaming a portion of Linn Street in Davis's honor serves as a reminder of why the city needs to stay committed to keeping kids safe.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge also looked back on the anniversary of this shooting and how the city is trying to provide solutions to gun violence.

"That really solidified for us that we need to keep our foot on the gas, all the solutions that we're working on, partnerships with our federal and local partners," Theetge said.

RELATED | West End looking for solutions to violence months after 11-year-old's death

Theetge did not provide any update on the investigation into the fatal drive-by shooting.

Last January, WCPO 9 spoke with Domonic's father, Issac, at his barber shop.

"Domonic wasn't the intended target, so whoever done this, know this, they know they shot an innocent kid, so you would think they would come forward at this time, but still nothing," Issac Davis said.

Issac Davis said he will keep pushing for someone, anyone, to come forward when it comes to information about who is responsible for the shooting.

RELATED | Parents of child killed in Laurel Park mass shooting keeping his memory alive

"I would tell them to come forward because if this was their kid, or if this was their relative, they would want me or anyone else to do the same thing," Issac Davis said.

The City of Cincinnati is planning on holding a formal ceremony at a later date to unveil the renaming of Linn Street as "Honorary Domonic Davis Way."

WCPO 9 also learned that days before the anniversary of his son's death Issac is recovering after someone shot him.