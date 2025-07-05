Holtman's Donut Shop to permanently close Oakley location

CINCINNATI — Holtman's Donut Shop announced Saturday that it's set to close one of its four locations.

The family-owned doughnut shop is shuttering its Oakley location, which opened in 2020 in the neighborhood's Oakley Station development.

"After a lot of thought (and some heavy hearts, we've decided that our Oakley location's last day will be Sunday, July 13th," the bakery announced on social media.

In the social media post, Holtman's sad, like other small businesses, it's "felt the weight of change in (its) industry." The owners also said they're craving "a little more consistency, simplicity and space to breathe."

"We've absolutely loved being part of this neighborhood, our team here has been incredible, and the relationships we've built with so many of you have meant the world to us," the post reads.

Holtman's did say the shop is hoping to find a smaller space to reopen in at some point in the future.

You can read the full post below:

Holtman's Donut Shop first opened when Charles and Roger Holtman started the business for their father, Marvin. The shop then steadily grew before the family had multiple locations throughout the Greater Cincinnati area. Now, the business is run by Charles' daughter, Toni, her husband, Chuck, and their three children, Becky, Lorrie and Danny. Danny and his wife, Katie, opened the Oakley shop.

The bakery's three other locations — Loveland, West Chester and Williamsburg — will remain open. Holtman's also used to have a location in Over-the-Rhine, which permanently closed its doors in 2022 after nine years of business.