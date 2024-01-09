'They know they shot an innocent kid': Father of child killed in West End pleads for someone to come forward

CINCINNATI — It's been more than two months since someone shot and killed 11-year-old Domonic Davis on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Davis and five other people — including four children — were shot when someone in a dark sedan fired 22 shots into a crowd near Laurel Playground in the West End.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issued a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in this shooting. The Davis family is also offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

"You would think, 11-year-old, innocent boy would get gunned down in the community, that someone would speak up," said Issac Davis, Domonic's father. "He was just out being a kid."

Reminders of what happened on that night still stand at the corner of Wade and Jones. Issac keeps his son's memory close to his heart.

"This is something we wore on his birthday, a tribute to him," said Issac, showing WCPO the shirt he was wearing with Domonic's face on it.

Christmas Eve would've been Domonic's 12th birthday. Issac said he's tried to keep himself busy as pushes forward.

"Just leaning in on family, just going to work, trying to keep my mind occupied, I mean, I still have to go on with life," said Issac.

Still, Issac acknowledged that even work distractions have limitations. He said he constantly wonders who would do something like that — and why.

"Domonic wasn't the intended target, so whoever done this, know this, they know they shot an innocent kid, so you would think they would come forward at this time, but still nothing," said Issac.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge confirmed CPD still has not arrested anyone for the drive-by shooting that killed Domonic. She said she believes retaliation concerns impact people coming forward.

"I will frequently ask our homicide commander where we are, this is one case that I think about often, and so I've asked, they're still following leads," Theetge said. "I think it's maybe, people don't realize what they may know, they might think it's a trivial piece of information, but the investigation might be able to turn it into a tremendous lead."

Issac said he will keep pushing for someone, anyone, to come forward.

"I would tell them to come forward because if this was their kid, or if this was their relative, they would want me or anyone else to do the same thing," Issac said.

Issac's father also tells WCPO he's in the process of starting a nonprofit in honor of his son. He said it will be called "Forever 11," and he's still in the early stages of this, he knows the focus will be on getting young people on the right path.

Dominic was a student at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy. Another child wounded in the shooting attended the same school, while the other three children wounded attend schools within Cincinnati Public Schools.

The investigation by CPD's Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542. Anyone with information can also contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477).