Funeral scheduled for 11-year-old killed in West End mass shooting

CINCINNATI — The West End community continues to mourn the loss of an 11-year-old boy killed in a mass shooting that also injured four other children and an adult.

Students and staff at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy released balloons a block away from where Dominic Davis, a student at the school, was shot and killed. A memorial surrounds the nearby electrical box still riddled with bullet holes.

"We're taking baby steps and trying to support one another," said CCPA Superintendent Guyton Mathews.

Davis was killed after someone fired 22 shots into a crowd of adults and children playing near Laurel Playground. Not only did he attend CCPA, but so did another child shot Friday night.

Mathews said the district brought in extra counseling support over the course of the week to help students who have had trouble grappling with the shooting and their classmate's death.

"We're all trying to find ways to heal, and this was just one of the ways to try to help our children heal and move forward," he said. "It's a long process."

Funeral services for Davis have been set at New Prospect Baptist Church in Roselawn. The visitation is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon with services immediately following until 1 p.m.

Police have not released information about a suspected shooter and continued to ask the public to send them any tips they might have. Over the weekend, Cincinnati leaders and police hosted a press conference where Davis's father pleaded for an end to gun violence and begged anyone with information to come forward.

"When will this stop? Will this ever stop?" asked Isaac Davis. "How many people have to bury their kids, their babies, their loved ones?"

Several West End community members participated in a PIVOT meeting hosted by the city Wednesday, discussing ways to address ongoing gun violence in the area.

Davis's mother attended the meeting along with other members of the child's family.

"This shouldn't be a norm for us — this shouldn't be something that we should allow to keep happening without coming up with solutions to stop it," said Loretta Davis, cousin of Dominic.

Police said any tips can be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 513-532-3040.