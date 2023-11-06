Name of 11-year-old killed in shooting that wounded five others released

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has released the name of an 11-year-old boy shot and killed in a West End shooting that wounded five others Friday night, including four other children.

The coroner's report identifies the boy as 11-year-old Dominic Davis.

Davis was killed after someone in a dark sedan fired 22 shots into a crowd of adults and children playing near the 700 block of Bent Drive in the West End. Five others were also wounded by gunfire — four of which were children.

Bullets hit and wounded a 13-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 53-year-old woman. Three of the injured victims were taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital while two were taken to UC Medical Center. Most have since been released from the hospitals.

City leaders and Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge held a press conference about the shooting on Sunday afternoon, where Davis' father pleaded for an end to gun violence in the city.

"When will this stop? Will this ever stop?" asked Isaac Davis, the 11-year-old boy's father. "How many people need to bury their kids?"

On Monday, outreach workers said they planned to be in the West End, going door-to-door to offer their support and help dealing with trauma following the shooting.

On Saturday, friends and family remembered the boy as they set up a memorial.

Theetge asked that those responsible for the shooting turn themselves in.

"To the person or person responsible... turn yourself in. Turn yourself in," Theetge said. "Call a loved one, have them turn you in. Because if you don't we will find, and we will bring you to justice."

The investigation by CPD's Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.