Parents of 11-year-old killed in Laurel Park mass shooting vow to keep his memory alive

CINCINNATI — Nearly 10 months since someone opened fire at a playground in the West End, the family of an 11-year-old boy who was killed are trying to put a stop to gun violence.

“It’s been a rough year and we’re trying to do everything possible to help the community," said Issac Davis, father of 11-year-old Domonic Davis.

Domonic was one of six people shot on November 3rd, 2023, near Laurel Playground. Four of the five injured were also children.

“We’re just trying to keep Domonic’s name alive," said his father.

Domonic's family started the foundation "Forever Eleven" in honor of their son. His mother and father told WCPO that they intend to host four events a year in their son's memory, to continue their work to try and put a stop to gun violence.

“We want parents to make sure their kids are more aware of their surroundings. Even if they’re outside playing, unfortunately, they should be aware of their surroundings," said Domonic's mother, Lakisha McFarland.

Events led by Domonic's parents included the 'Kutt'n 4 Gun Violence', taking place Sunday August 18th, featuring free haircuts, styling and food.

It took place at the 7Hills Neighborhood House in Cincinnati's West End.

Attendees included Domonic's parents, brothers, close friends, and dozens of other community members.

The haircuts were performed in part by Domonic's father, a local Cincinnati barber. The memory of his son are in each and every haircut he gave out at the 7Hills Neighborhood House.

“I used to cut Domonic’s hair, so it plays a part of me giving, of me cutting hair. It just helps me a lot to cut kids like Domonic," said the boy's father.

Several people had special shirts, buttons and sweaters with the boys picture included.

WCPO 9 News Custom sweater with the picture of 11-year-old Domonic Davis, who was killed in a November 2023 shooting

As Domonic's parents and their foundation led the way, other youth advoacy groups took the time to connect with young people including Sheila Nared who's the Director of the Trauma Recovery Center.

Nared said that keeping kids away from guns starts when their young in order to help kids before a tragedy could strike.

“We’ve begun to work strategically with little kids, and let them identify red flags. People don’t wake up and say I’m gonna kill someone or I’m gonna get shot. We try to let kids share their stories on a daily basis," she said.

His mother, making a vow that her work is far from over, both to her son and her neighbors, “As long as I’m alive, it’s going to continue.”

Both mother and father are determined to make things better, as they wait in hopes that the person responsible for their son's death would one day be held accountable.