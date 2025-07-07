Police arrest man months after fatal shooting in Hartwell killed 40-year-old

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man months after he allegedly shot and killed a 40-year-old in Hartwell, according to a press release.

Police initially responded to the 8400 block of Woodbine Avenue at 11:30 a.m. on May 4, where they found Jorrie Hope shot. Despite life-saving measures made by Cincinnati fire officials, Hope died at the scene.

On July 5, CPD officers arrested 36-year-old Charles Johnson for the shooting that killed Hope, according to the press release. According to jail records, Johnson is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond, facing 1 count of murder.

The CPD Homicide unit is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can call 513.352.3542.