Princeton bus driver strike continues as contract negotiations with First Student stall once again

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Contract negotiations between Princeton City Schools bus drivers and transportation provider First Student have once again stalled, leaving thousands of families in the district scrambling to get their kids to school.

The OAPSE/AFSCME Local 184 drivers serving Princeton City Schools and First Student resumed contract negotiations Tuesday morning. Union President Tarelle Harris told WCPO 9 on Tuesday afternoon the strike will continue Wednesday.

WATCH: Parents explain how the ongoing Princeton bus driver strike is affecting their families.

Princeton bus driver strike continues as talks with First Student stall

He said there is no plan to return to the negotiating table anytime soon. Harris said negotiations will only continue "when First Student comes back with a better offer."

First Student sent WCPO 9 the following statement Tuesday evening:

First Student came to the bargaining table today prepared to negotiate in good faith and reach an agreement that would allow our employees to return to work. During today’s negotiations, the union failed to provide a counterproposal to our latest proposal. Instead of continuing to negotiate, the union abruptly ended negotiations and walked out. We remain ready and willing to continue negotiating and are committed to reaching a fair agreement that recognizes the important work of our employees. Our priority remains getting our employees back to work and returning our full focus to our mission of providing safe, reliable transportation and the best possible experience for Princeton students and families. First Student

The strike, which began on Oct. 1, is putting parents like Simone Simmons in a difficult spot.

“It’s just been a burden on the parents," Simmons said.

Simmons said she believes parents are dealing with the bulk of the consequences from the strike.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Princeton bus strike continues as talks resume Tuesday

Princeton bus strike continues as talks resume Tuesday

Late last week, Princeton bus drivers employed by First Student walked off the job after failed contract negotiations. Drivers said they want increased pay, better benefits and improved working conditions.

In a previous statement to WCPO, the company said the average starting wage under its current offer would be approximately $25 per hour, with wages exceeding $40 per hour by the fourth year of the agreement based on tenure.

The company said the proposal represents an average wage increase of approximately 27% over the four-year contract.

For Simmons, who has 6 kids in the district at each of the three schools, getting them all to school on time is proving difficult.

"It's five or six trips a day that I'm making just to get all of them back and forth to school," Simmons said.

That's why she kept her kids home on Tuesday. She said it's a choice some parents have been forced to make

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Princeton City Schools superintendent outlines contingency plans as bus driver strike looms

"It's just been a burden just having gas just to get them there every day," Simmons said.

But even for kids who can get to school, the lines for pickup and drop-off are getting longer.

Chelzi Schilt said she had to call off work and wait 45 minutes to pick up her 9th-grade son.

"I'm on a third shift schedule," Schilt said. "I'm up when I'm supposed to be sleeping right now."

It's important to note that Princeton City Schools is not involved in the contract negotiations.

Still, some parents feel backup plans should have been in place.

"It's really the school's responsibility to make sure our busing is here for our kids," Schilt said.

The district said it's looking into alternative transportation options for students.

WCPO asked Princeton City Schools whether the district has considered bringing transportation services back in-house rather than continuing to contract with First Student. We are still waiting to hear back.

"A solution needs to happen, like now, because we're talking about the kids' education," Simmons said.