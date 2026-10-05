Princeton bus driver strike enters third day as negotiations set to resume Tuesday

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — As the Princeton bus driver strike stretches into another week, thousands of students and families continue navigating major transportation disruptions while both sides prepare to return to negotiations.

The OAPSE/AFSCME Local 184 drivers serving Princeton City Schools and First Student are scheduled to resume contract talks Tuesday morning after the strike began Oct. 1.

"Well, we're hoping they come up with what we're looking for in terms of wages and benefits," Derryl Hall, lead negotiator, said. "It could either be a very short meeting, or we could get to work, and it may take the rest of the day."

The strike has disrupted transportation for approximately 5,900 students and their families, according to First Student.

Union leaders said their message has not changed.

"We're out here to increase our standard of living," Hall said. "These folks are living paycheck to paycheck. They only work nine months out of the year."

Hall said drivers are seeking higher wages and improved health benefits. He acknowledged the disruption families are experiencing as they continue adjusting transportation plans.

"We feel for the parents," Hall said. "We see them coming in and out of here at drop-off and dismissal. We get a lot of support from them, a lot of beeping of the horns, waving. Some of the kids even recognize their driver and are waving at them. But you can see in their eyes they're frustrated."

WATCH: Princeton bus strike continues as talks resume Tuesday

Princeton bus strike continues as talks resume Tuesday

On Sunday, Princeton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mari Phillips issued an update to families, saying alternative transportation resources remain limited.

According to Phillips, the district has secured some transportation assistance through alternate vendors, but availability is limited. Families affected by any newly covered routes will be contacted directly.

The statement comes after the district extended student drop-off and pickup windows last week to help families manage transportation challenges and reduce congestion at schools.

"We are now up to approximately 80 members, 65 routes, about 14 or 15 monitors and two mechanics," Hall said.

First Student maintains it has bargained in good faith and says its latest proposal offers significant wage increases for drivers.

In a statement to WCPO, the company said the average starting wage under its current offer would be approximately $25 per hour, with wages exceeding $40 per hour by the fourth year of the agreement based on tenure.

The company said the proposal represents an average wage increase of approximately 27% over the four-year contract.

"First Student is deeply disappointed that union leadership chose to move forward with a strike despite our repeated efforts to continue negotiations and reach an agreement," the company said in a statement. "We remain ready to return to the table immediately."

Union leaders dispute the company's characterization of the offer.

"If you do the math, and your average wage is $25 an hour, and they claim it's a 27% increase, that's about $6.75," Hall said. "So like their typical payroll and how they mess up everybody's check on a weekly basis, there's no wonder they thought that equated to $40 an hour."

The strike has also reignited questions about Princeton City Schools' decision to outsource transportation services to First Student.

Hall argued districts are often better positioned to address transportation challenges when services remain in-house.

"If you keep it in-house, yes, you're still going to have issues ... but you're in control of it," Hall said. "You can see now how they relied heavily on this, and they have not had one bus out here for these kids."

WCPO asked Princeton City Schools whether the district has considered bringing transportation services back in-house rather than continuing to contract with First Student. We are still waiting to hear back.

Both sides are expected to return to the bargaining table Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.