Fiona’s legacy is being honored on the national stage, with the U.S. Senate unanimously approving a resolution recognizing the beloved Cincinnati Zoo hippo and the people who cared for her.

"Fiona was a symbol of resilience, of perseverance, and we are going to miss her in Cincinnati," said Sen. Bernie Moreno, who introduced the resolution. "The people who come to our city, our state that now don't have Fiona...it's going to leave a hole in the zoo and a hole in their hearts"

WATCH Moreno address the U.S. Senate:

U.S. Senate passes unanimous resolution honoring Fiona the hippo

Moreno stood before the Senate, with a photograph of Fiona beside him as he described the love the zoo and Ohioans had for the animal.

Fiona died this week after eating a hat that ended up in her enclosure through a freak accident.

WATCH:

Cincinnati Zoo's beloved Fiona the hippo dies after swallowing hat thrown into exhibit

RELATED: Cincinnati Zoo's beloved Fiona the hippo dies after swallowing hat thrown into exhibit

"So I have a resolution that I'm presenting to honor, of course, Fiona, but obviously more importantly, the people at the Cincinnati Zoo. From the board of directors to the president of the zoo, to the entire staff, and, of course, the people who cared for Fiona every single day," Moreno said.

Senate Resolution 967 "honors the life and legacy of Fiona the hippopotamus of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden and expresses the gratitude of the Senate to the staff of the Cincinnati Zoo for their extraordinary care and dedication."

Moreno reflected on Fiona being small—weighing just 29 pounds and growing into a big, beautiful animal that captured the hearts of Ohioans and even his own family.

"Fiona was nothing but a ray of sunshine," he said, describing the relationship that the veterinarians at the zoo had with her, something that Moreno said hit home for his family.

Moreno said Fiona meant something to him personally, as his oldest son, Adam, is finishing a veterinary residency at UC Davis.

He said that his son "would love someday to be a zoo vet or a professor of exotic animal practice, and the bonds that these veterinarians form with these animals is almost as close as what you would see between a father and a son or a mom and a daughter."

Moreno detailed what led to Fiona's untimely death—how a hat flung in the air struck a fan and went into the hippo's habitat, and she ingested it.

The Zoo said the hat caused an intestinal blockage that ultimately resulted in Fiona's death.

WATCH more about how the zoo's medical team tried to help save Fiona's life:

Cincinnati Zoo says hat caused intestinal blockage that led to Fiona’s death

RELATED: Cincinnati Zoo reveals hat caused intestinal blockage that led to Fiona’s death

"It's a devastating loss for the incredible people who work at that zoo," Moreno said. "Veterinarians who did everything possible to save this animal's life"

Moreno asked for unanimous consent, and everyone agreed; there were no objections.

"We lost a star with Fiona," he said.