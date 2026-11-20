CINCINNATI — Fiona the Cincinnati Zoo hippo died after ingesting a hat a visitor accidentally threw into her enclosure.

Tributes are pouring in from around the world, and many are wondering how this accident could have happened.

Cincinnati Zoo says hat caused intestinal blockage that led to Fiona’s death

In this case it’s clearly an accident, which is why criminal charges are unlikely, it is not the first time a zoo visitor’s actions led to the death of an animal.

ANIMAL: Harambe

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Harambe, a Western lowland silverback gorilla.

ZOO: Cincinnati Zoo

WHAT HAPPENED? A 3-year-old boy fell into the gorilla enclosure in May 2016. Harambe, a 17-year-old western lowland silverback gorilla, entered the moat where the child fell started dragging and moving the boy through the water inside the enclosure. Zoo officials shot and killed Harambe to protect the child.

THE FALLOUT: The incident sparked an intense global debate over zoo safety, animal rights and parental responsibility. No one faced charges in this case.

ANIMAL: Two lions

ZOO: Santiago Metropolitan Zoo

WHAT HAPPENED? A man jumped into the lions’ enclosure in May 2016. He stripped naked and taunted the lions in what was reportedly a suicide attempt; officials found a note in his clothing. Zookeepers killed the lions when they started mauling the man.

THE FALLOUT: The man survived but suffered serious injuries.

ANIMAL: African painted dog

ZOO: Pittsburgh Zoo

WHAT HAPPENED? A mother perched her 2-year-old son on the railing of an observation deck to see the African painted dog exhibit. He slipped from her grasp and fell several feet into the enclosure. The dogs attacked and killed the boy. Zookeepers tried to lure the dogs away from the boy, but one became got more aggressive and they shot the dog to make it stop.

THE FALLOUT: The mother settled a lawsuit with the zoo, the zoo removed the observation deck, and it transferred the painted dogs to other zoos.

ANIMAL: Tatiana the Siberian tiger

ZOO: San Francisco Zoo

WHAT HAPPENED? In May 2007, Tatiana escaped her enclosure and mauled three men, killing one of them. Officers shot and killed her to stop the attack. A federal investigation found something likely provoked the tiger out of her enclosure. Investigators also found the walls measured shorter than federal safety standards.

THE FALLOUT: The USDA fined the zoo. The family of the man killed settled a lawsuit with the zoo, as did the two men injured in the attack.

ANIMAL: Two polar bears

ZOO: Prospect Park Zoo

WHAT HAPPENED? The New York Times reports in May 1987 an 11-year-old and two friends got into the zoo after closing by scaling a fence, one boy also squeezed through the bars of the fence. The boys planned to swim in the moat of the polar bear enclosure while the bears slept. Two boys made it into the moat area, but startled the polar bears and the bears pulled the 11-year-old from the moat and attacked him. Neighbors called 911 about kids screaming at the zoo and when officers arrived they shot and killed the bears.

THE FALLOUT: Prospect Park Zoo closed to the public in June 1988 and the animals all moved to other zoos. After renovation to become specialize in children programs and house smaller, non-aggressive animal species it reopened in October 1993.