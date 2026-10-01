Princeton school bus drivers strike, leaving almost 6,000 students without transportation

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Thousands of Princeton City Schools students were left without their usual ride to school Thursday as bus drivers employed by First Student walked off the job after failed contract negotiations.

The strike affects transportation for approximately 5,900 students across the district and has forced Princeton City Schools to activate its contingency plan while negotiations remain stalled.

WATCH: Princeton Bus Drivers Strike Over Pay, Benefits Concerns

Princeton Bus Drivers Strike Over Pay, Benefits Concerns

Drivers represented by OAPSE/AFSCME Local 184 spent the day on picket lines, arguing they are seeking fair pay, better benefits and improved working conditions.

"We can't pay for fuel to even get to work. We can't pay for food for our families," Tarelle Harris, OAPSE Local 184 President, said. "What's the point of coming in and not being able to do anything?"

Union leaders say a major sticking point in negotiations is the lack of employer-paid health insurance benefits. According to lead negotiator Derryl Hall, many drivers rely on Medicaid, Medicare, or insurance plans purchased through the Affordable Care Act.

"The difficulty is they don't want to make up the wages for the lack of the benefit package," Hall said. "Most of our members qualify for Medicaid, and some are actually on Medicaid."

WATCH PREVIOUS: Princeton City Schools superintendent outlines contingency plans as bus driver strike looms

Princeton City Schools superintendent outlines contingency plans as bus driver strike looms

Drivers also point to what they describe as ongoing staffing shortages. Union representatives said Princeton began the school year with several unfilled routes, forcing some drivers to take on additional routes each day.

Veteran driver Bobby Cornett said better compensation and benefits would help attract and retain drivers.

"The reason why I want better benefits is I had surgery twice," Cornett said. "The first one, I still owe $146,000. The second surgery, they told me I had to pay $39,000 up front before I had the surgery."

Despite the strike, drivers repeatedly emphasized that they want to return to work and continue serving students.

Tarelle Harris, the union's president and a Princeton graduate, said his connection to the district is what initially kept him behind the wheel.

"I went to Princeton, and I had a love for Princeton, and I wanted to give back," Harris said.

Several drivers became emotional while discussing the students they transport.

"This is my 27th year," Cornett said. "I was crying all the way home. Kids asking, 'Are you gonna be here tomorrow?'"

First Student disputes the union's characterization of negotiations.

In a statement, the company said it is "deeply disappointed" by the strike and maintains it has bargained in good faith while making repeated efforts to avoid disruptions for students and families.

"The facts are clear: we came back to the table, and they did not," the company said.

First Student said its latest proposal included an average wage increase of approximately 27% over a four-year contract. The company also said it offered to pay for mediation and provided multiple opportunities to continue negotiations.

The company alleges union leadership canceled scheduled negotiations, declined to participate with a private mediator and ended talks despite progress being made.

Union leaders reject that claim.

Hall said negotiations continued late Tuesday night but resulted in "absolutely no progress."

"There was no agreement on anything," he said.

As the dispute continues, Princeton City Schools says students who miss school because of transportation issues will not be penalized. The district distributed instructional packets before the strike and has made online learning resources available.

Neither side announced a date for future negotiations Thursday.

First Student says it remains ready to return to the bargaining table, while union leaders say they will continue picketing each school day until a deal is reached.