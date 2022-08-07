OTR shooting Cincinnati: Video shows chaotic moments as gunfire erupts

CINCINNATI — New video shows the moments gunfire erupted in Over-The-Rhine early Sunday morning during a mass shooting that injured nine people.

Matt Euson sent WCPO surveillance footage from outside of 1302 Main Street in OTR.

You can see people frantically running away from rapid gunfire.

One woman appears to fall as she struggles to escape.

CPD's Assistant Chief Michael john identified the victims as eight males and one female ranging in age from 23 to 47. The injured were either transported to UC Medical Center by the Cincinnati Fire Department or self-transported to the hospital where they were all treated for non-life threatening injuries.

UC Medical Center said that as of 10:30 a.m. all patients treated from this morning's incident have been released.

During a Sunday afternoon press conference, police said at least 2 suspects are still on the loose. Officer Joe Shook shot at one of the suspects, police said. It is unclear if that suspect was struck.

According to Assistant Chief Michael John, Officer Shook's actions undoubtedly saved lives.

According to CPD, at approximately 1:39 a.m., officers responded to Main and 13th streets in OTR to disperse a large disorderly crowd.

In the process of breaking up this crowd, two groups broke out into a physical altercation. CPD said at least two individuals involved in the altercation pulled out firearms and exchanged gunfire near the intersection of Main and Woodward streets. At least 15 rounds were fired, investigators said.

Police had Main Street shut down at multiple different cross streets for multiple hours. All roads have since reopened.

"Today's events are completely and totally unacceptable," said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. "The use of guns to solve disputes cannot become a normal part of our culture. I want to express the City's gratitude to the officers on the scene. Their quick response likely saved many more from injury and prevented loss of life."

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and said the investigation's still in preliminary stages.

Investigators are asking anyone that may have witnessed this incident or has additional information to contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Section at 513-352-3542.

