VIDEO: Man escapes from moving car during attempted kidnapping in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police released surveillance video that shows an attempted kidnapping at an Avondale apartment complex.

Though the video was just recently released, the incident took place July 21 in the parking lot for University Townhomes on Irwin Place.

The video shows a man walking and seconds later, a group of three masked individuals hop out of a car and hold him at gun point.

Multiple cameras show the man being pushed around by the individuals. According to police, the masked individuals forced the man into his townhome, and the video shows one of them leaving with a bag.

After that, the group force the man into a car, but as they drive off he escapes by jumping out of the car and running away. The man later called 911.

Watch CPD's full released video of the attempted kidnapping below:

RAW VIDEO: Man escapes during attempted kidnapping in Avondale

Terri Martin, a woman who was staying in a nearby home, says she's praying for the family of the victim.

"Are we going to be safe here?," Martin said. "That's what comes to mind first."

She also said she's worried about safety for others around the neighborhood.

"I noticed there's a lot of kids around here, so it concerns me there was an attempted kidnapping around here," Martin said.

The suspects remain unidentified and CPD have not reported any arrests. The attempted kidnappers face aggravated burglary and abduction charges.

If you have any information about the attempted kidnapping, you can call CPD and Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

