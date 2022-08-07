Watch Now
CPD: Multiple people injured in shooting on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine

Exact number of injuries is unknown
Posted at 3:42 AM, Aug 07, 2022
CINCINNATI — Multiple people have been injured after a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting took place at the 1300 block of Main Street around 1:45 a.m.

A CPD officer at the scene said it appears 13 people have been injured in the shooting, but the exact number of injuries is unknown.

Another officer at University Hospital confirmed there are multiple victims — a mix of walk-ins, ambulance and police transports — at the hospital.

A large police presence is on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine after a mass shooting early Sunday morning.

Police have closed Main Street at the intersection of Liberty Street. Multiple other streets near the scene, including Woodward and 13th streets have been blocked off.

WCPO has multiple crews at the scene and will update when more information becomes available.

