SWAT, police shut down Main Street in OTR for woman barricaded in apartment

CINCINNATI — A stretch of Main Street in Over-the-Rhine was closed by police and SWAT team members for a bit Monday evening, according to police.

Cincinnati Police said they responded to the 1300 block of Main Street after a woman swung a knife at her neighbor and then barricaded herself in her apartment.

No one else was in the apartment with her when she barricaded herself inside and the neighbor was not hurt in the incident, police said.

The SWAT team were able to remove her from the apartment around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the woman will face felonious assault charges.