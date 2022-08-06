1 dead, 3 injured after crash involving a tractor trailer on Hamilton Avenue

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on Hamilton Avenue, Colerain police said.

Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. Saturday on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan.

Police on scene said one passenger in the sedan was confirmed deceased and three others involved in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to University Hospital.

Hamilton Ave just south of 275 exit will be shut down for the next several hours due to a fatal crash. One dead, 3 transported with non life-threatening injuries. Plan to avoid the area for 2+ hours. pic.twitter.com/ymbKNK6A0U — Colerain Police (@ColerainPolice) August 6, 2022

The identity of the deceased has not been released as police notify family.

The crash closed down both directions of Hamilton Avenue between Civic Center Plaza and Houston Road, per Colerain Township police. The road is still shut down in both directions multiple hours after the crash as crew continue to clean up debris. Police are estimating the road will be shut down for another hour or two.

Police said its too early in their investigation to tell if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update as more information is available.

RELATED

Driver seriously injures man attempting to cross roadway in Bond Hill

VIDEO: Man escapes from moving car during attempted kidnapping in Avondale

Sheriff: Man dead after driving off road in Butler County