Several downtown streets to close for annual Queen City 5K race

CINCINNATI — Several downtown Cincinnati streets will be closed Saturday as the Queen City 5K returns for its eleventh annual fundraiser event, city officials said.

According to a release from the City of Cincinnati, the race is scheduled for July 25. The event raises money to support children and families across the Greater Cincinnati area.

The Queen City 5K has become a longtime Cincinnati tradition, bringing runners together each year to help provide resources and support for local kids and families. Organizers say the mission is to raise funds and provide resources that help local kids and strengthen their community.

The course starts near Paycor Stadium and continues down the river, passing Smale Park, Great American Ball Park and Heritage Bank Center.

The following streets along the race route will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday:



Mehring Way: Closed between Smith Street and E Pete Rose Way

Central Avenue: Closed south of W Pete Rose Way

Elm Street: Closed south of Second Street

Joe Nuxhall Way: Closed south of Second Street (access maintained to hotel)

Johnny Bench Way: Closed

E Pete Rose Way: Eastbound closed between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue

Riverside Drive: Eastbound closed between Eggleston Avenue and Bains Street

Officials are asking drivers to be aware of the closure, use caution near the event area and consider alternate routes if possible.

You can find more information about the Queen City 5K, including directions to parking, registration information and a course map, by visiting this site.