WATCH: Cincinnati mayor speaks about city's public safety plan

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is scheduled to discuss the city's current public safety plan Wednesday afternoon.

Pureval's office said he will talk about the plan laid out by the city and its partners, and take questions about safety in Cincinnati, during the media availability scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

You can watch it live here:

Severe Weather Coverage

The media availability comes more than a week after Pureval joined other elected officials and community leaders to discuss safety after a violent fight in downtown Cincinnati on July 26. During that press conference, Pureval said that while data shows Cincinnati is "on the right track" in addressing violence, "it means nothing if the public perception does not match."

"Too many Cincinnatians don't feel safe," Pureval said. "We have to make the city safer right now."

During that press conference, the mayor applauded Gov. Mike DeWine's offer of additional Ohio State Highway Patrol resources to free up CPD resources, calling him a "good man."

Specifically, Pureval said OSHP help would allow Cincinnati police to focus on the city's urban core. Cincinnati's CDRT and SWAT, which have been deployed every single weekend, to expand through 4th Street, where the violence occurred.

Additionally, a new bike patrol was planned to monitor the Fountain District to increase visibility.

This story will be updated with more information after Pureval's media availability.