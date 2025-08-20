Police: Man identified as victim now charged in violent Cincinnati fight

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police on Tuesday charged a man also identified as a victim in a violent fight downtown last month.

Police said a 45-year-old white man has been charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, in connection with the fight near the intersection of 4th and Elm Streets in the early morning of July 26. Police did not name the man, citing Marsy's Law, as he has also been identified as a victim.

The man is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 26, police said.

He is the eighth person charged in connection with the fight. The seven people previously charged were Black, something Black community leaders took issue with — calling for police to charge a white man they believed to have incited the fight.

"The Black community of this city demands to be respected, and until justice is fully served, this city can not and will not move forward," state Rep. Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) said last week during a community meeting.

Six of the seven people previously charged face felonious assault and aggravated rioting charges. If they're convicted on all the charges they face now, each suspect could face up to around 29 years in prison. The seventh person arrested, Gregory Wright, was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated rioting.

Police Chief Teresa Theetge said in a press conference days after the fight that anyone who "placed their hands on somebody in an attempt to cause harm" will face consequences.

"I don't care which side of the incident, the fight, they were on ... that's unacceptable," Theetge said at the time.

Police said the investigation into the fight is "active and ongoing." Anyone who witnessed something or has additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.