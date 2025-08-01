New details on what led to violent fight in downtown Cincinnati, update on police investigation

CINCINNATI — Local leaders are providing more details about a violent fight in downtown Cincinnati that has garnered national attention.

A viral video posted to social media over the weekend shows the middle of a fight at the intersection of 4th and Elm streets early Saturday morning. In the video, dozens of people can be seen in the street.

At one point, a man is chased into the road before he is kicked and stomped on by several others. That man is then eventually helped up before he collapses again in the street. When he's helped up a second time, the man has a bloody nose and visible scrapes on his face.

After the man leaves the frame of the video, a woman punches another woman in the back of the head. After the woman who was punched backs away, a man punches her directly in the face, causing her to collapse to the ground, unconscious. Blood can be seen pouring from her mouth.

A group of people then helps the woman as she regains consciousness before the video ends.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Rev. Damon Lynch references another video that appears to show what happened before things turned violent.

"It was a Black man and a white man, one-on-one," Lynch said. "They were facing each other. No punches were thrown. A kick was tried that didn't land. ... Then a Black man stepped in between the combatants, separated them and said, 'This is enough. Stop fighting. Everybody needs to chill.'"

"And then ... the white man then steps back in the ring and slaps, not the Black man that he had just squared up with, but slaps another Black man. So after that, he was met with disproportionate force," Lynch said.

Lynch's comments were the first time any local leader had directly referenced the moments leading up to the fight.

In court earlier this week, CPD detective Barnabas Blank said surveillance footage viewed by police showed 34-year-old Montianez Merriweather walking up to a man and whispering something to him before walking away. From there, Blank said it appeared Merriweather and the man argued and the fight broke out. Blank called it "an ambush."

Brandon Fox, an attorney for one of the other men charged in the fight, 39-year-old Jermaine Matthews, disputed that version of events and appeared to tell a story that matches the video Lynch referenced. Fox said Matthews attempted to break up a fight that was happening on the sidewalk. When he walked back to his vehicle, Fox said Mathews saw a man he had spoken to earlier kicking it.

"This white individual reaches over, says 'That's your car?' and slaps my client in the face," said Fox. "That person threw the first punch."

Prosecutors argued in court that Matthews was seen on video kicking people and repeatedly jumping back into the fight, visibly enraged. However, Blank conceded that Matthews was hit in the face before then.

The detective agreed that Matthews appeared to be trying to break up a fight and not start one, but "when he gets mugged in the face, everything goes south from there."

In Friday's press conference, Theetge confirmed that Lynch was explaining what he saw in a video that has been posted on social media. She said she will soon be releasing additional footage, including body camera, "that tells a little bit more of the story."

"But right now, I need to let the investigators continue to do their job," Theetge said. "If I release too much, too soon, even though there’s a very strong appetite for it, I jeopardize the integrity of the investigation. And that would not be good for anybody involved."

The police chief did confirm that CPD has identified six victims — five men and one woman — and has charged six people with felonious assault and aggravated rioting. In addition to Merriweather and Matthews, 24-year-old Dekyra Vernon was arrested for her involvement. Theetge said police are still actively pursuing the remaining three people, who have yet to be identified.