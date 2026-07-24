Cincinnati officials outline safety measures, response plans for Cincinnati Music Fest and future events

CINCINNATI — Tens of thousands of people are expected to fill Paycor Stadium this weekend as the Cincinnati Music Festival continues, with legendary R&B artist Charlie Wilson headlining Friday night's festivities.

As the festival enters its second day, public safety officials are ramping up preparations to manage large crowds and respond quickly to emergencies. The Cincinnati Music Festival is just one of several high-profile events bringing increased traffic and visitors to the city in the coming days.

The Cincinnati Fire Department outlined its safety strategy Friday, saying many of the same emergency response plans used for major events such as BLINK, Oktoberfest and next week's Chris Stapleton concert are being put into action.

Officials said the city's Emergency Operations Center will be activated throughout the weekend to coordinate emergency response efforts. Attendees can also expect to see multiple command centers positioned throughout downtown Cincinnati.

The fire department has partnered with event organizers, vendors and other public safety agencies to ensure a coordinated response if emergencies arise. A visible law enforcement presence will be joined by medical teams, fire personnel and specialized units stationed throughout the event area.

"We will have medical out there and bike units that are really good at getting places quickly," said Leo Neiheisel, district chief with the Cincinnati Fire Department. "We have medic units set aside on reserve, and we have some additional staff set up in certain places to serve as life safety code enforcement and things of that nature."

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said it is also working alongside the Cincinnati Police Department to increase staffing levels for the festival and other major events taking place across the city.

Officials encourage attendees to remain aware of their surroundings, follow instructions from public safety personnel and report any emergencies or suspicious activity as Cincinnati welcomes an influx of visitors for one of its busiest weekends of the summer.