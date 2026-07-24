Cincinnati officials to provide $1 million in relief for homeowners, businesses hit by flash flooding

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati officials have announced a $1 million relief fund to help local homeowners and small businesses recover from last week's flash flooding.

According to a statement from Mayor Aftab Pureval Friday, the money will provide "short-term assistance" while the city continues to pursue additional state and federal disaster aid. City officials said they are developing a distribution plan, which is expected to be completed next week.

"I am beyond appreciative for our local public servants, in City Hall and at every level of government, as well as every partner who has stepped up this past week to lift up their neighbors," Pureval said.

The flash flooding, caused by heavy rain on July 17, swept through Cincinnati and prompted dozens of emergency rescues across the region. In response, Pureval declared a state of emergency for the city as flood warnings remained in effect for parts of Hamilton, Clermont and Warren counties. The Cincinnati Fire Department later confirmed one person died and several others were injured during the storm.

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City officials said relief funds will be coordinated through the Metropolitan Sewer District’s Sewer Backup Program. Rather than requiring a separate application, the city plans to use reports already submitted to MSD and proactively contact eligible homeowners and businesses. Pureval said the goal is to reduce bureaucracy and deliver financial assistance as quickly as possible.

Officials are urging anyone who experienced flooding or a sewer backup to document damage, file insurance claims and report the incident to MSD’s Sewer Backup Program by calling 513-352-4900 or submitting a report through the district’s website.

The city said those reports will help identify residents and businesses in need while supporting damage assessments for potential state and federal disaster assistance.

Click here to learn about the city's flood relief fund.