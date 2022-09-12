Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiNorthside

Actions

Woman dies more than a month after Northside hit-and-run

Driver still on the loose
On the night of July 29, Sarah Sweeney and her father were walking in Northside. They were both hit by a car at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Pullan Avenue. The driver fled the scene after the crash, Cincinnati police said.
Fatal Northside hit-and-run.PNG
Posted at 12:41 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 13:04:37-04

CINCINNATI  — A 35-year-old woman died more than a month after being hit by a car in Northside.

On the night of July 29, Sarah Sweeney and her father were walking in Northside.

They were both hit by a car at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Pullan Avenue. The driver fled the scene after the crash, Cincinnati police said.

Both were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Sweeney's father had minor injuries.

Sweeney died over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Investigators said the driver is still at large.

Sweeney is the second pedestrian to die this weekend, weeks after being hit. 55-year-old Richard Tavares was hit in Avondale on August 24th. According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, he died Sunday.

READ MORE
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Evendale
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by TANK bus in Covington
Pedestrian killed early Sunday morning in Walnut Hills

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Man dies in hospital after August hit-and-run in Avondale Monroe woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in husband’s shooting Here's how Ohio is encouraging younger people to vote

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!