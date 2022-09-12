Woman dies more than a month after Northside hit-and-run

CINCINNATI — A 35-year-old woman died more than a month after being hit by a car in Northside.

On the night of July 29, Sarah Sweeney and her father were walking in Northside.

They were both hit by a car at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Pullan Avenue. The driver fled the scene after the crash, Cincinnati police said.

Both were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Sweeney's father had minor injuries.

Sweeney died over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Investigators said the driver is still at large.

Sweeney is the second pedestrian to die this weekend, weeks after being hit. 55-year-old Richard Tavares was hit in Avondale on August 24th. According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, he died Sunday.

